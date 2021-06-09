Buhari once again asks Senate to confirm his biased aide Onochie as INEC commissioner

Buhari first submitted Onochie's name for confirmation in October 2020, alongside the names of Muhamad Sani, Kunle Cornelius Ajayi, and Seidu Ahmad.

The nomination was met with public outrage as it is required that INEC officials are non-partisan and unaffiliated with political parties; but Onochie is a very visible member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She has worked as Buhari's aide on social media since 2015, and has cut a very controversial figure with a well-documented history of attacking opposition politicians.

Last year's nomination was not properly processed by the Senate, with reports indication that lawmakers pushed the president to withdraw the nomination to prevent an embarrassing public rejection of his problematic appointment.

However, the president resubmitted all four names to the Senate again in a letter read by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, while seconding a motion to attend to the request, raised an objection to Onochie's inclusion and expressed confusion at her being nominated a second time.