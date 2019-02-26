President Muhammadu Buhari is on course for a second term in office as he currently leads his closest challenger, Atiku Abubakar, in the ongoing collation of results.

The president is currently in a commanding lead in the collation and announcement of results being conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

Of the results announced in 28 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as at the time of filing this report, Buhari has won 12,061,230 votes, putting a good distance between him and Atiku who has won 8,592,340 votes.

While Buhari has won the majority of votes in 15 states, Atiku, a former vice president, has won in 13 states.

Buhari won in Ekiti, Osun, Kwara, Nasarawa, Kogi, Gombe, Yobe, Niger, Jigawa, Kaduna, Bauchi, Lagos, Ogun, Kano, and his home state of Katsina.

Atiku has won the majority of votes in the FCT, Ondo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Oyo, Adamawa, Edo, Benue, Imo, Plateau, and Taraba.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has already rejected the collation of results being done by INEC as its national chairman, Uche Secondus, disclosed on Monday that the party has evidence of several electoral misconducts committed to help the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) rig the election in its favour.

The opposition party's chairman said all results currently being announced by INEC are incorrect and unacceptable to the party and the Nigerian people.

He accused officials in President Buhari's government of colluding with INEC officials to disenfranchise Nigerians and manipulate figures of polling units where the PDP won.