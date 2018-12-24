President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja received a letter of endorsement from the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) as its presidential candidate for the 2019 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the letter was presented to the president by Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun, who was accompanied by the APM Chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Dantalle, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with the president, Amosun said the endorsement letter was given to him by the party for onward presentation to the president.

He expressed optimism that with the endorsement, President Buhari, whom he described as a man with good heart, would garner massive votes in the 2019 presidential elections.

He said: “You will recall that just last week we made public that APM has adopted President Buhari as their presidential candidate.

“I had promised to bring the letter they had given me to present to him and that is what we came to do today. And you know Mr President is a very gracious human being, he is a man with a good heart.

“He (Buhari) said if a party has adopted him, it is only fair he acknowledges the party and the chairman. That is why we are here.

“I have said that anybody that is for President Muhammadu Buhari is for me, we will embrace such party, such persons, such organization wholeheartedly and that is what I am doing and that is what we are doing in Ogun State.

“Clearly Mr President will have a massive vote in Ogun State in the coming election.”

Amosun, who vowed to ensure electoral victory for President Buhari in Ogun during the 2019 general election, however, refused to comment on the threat by the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiohmole, to expel him from APC.

“I don’t want to comment on that. We came for this, let’s restrict ourselves to this. I want my president to win, what else do you want? We must win that is it!”

In his remarks, Dantalle, described the adoption of President Buhari by the APM as the best thing that happened to the party and the country at large.

According to him, the APM is a coalition of people of like minds and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party took the decision to adopt Buhari because he is the only one that can restore Nigeria back to its glory of where it needs to be.

He said: “Personally, I believe in him and reason being that I love my country and I don’t have any other country apart from Nigeria.

“And Buhari is the only man with the sincerity of intent to take Nigeria to the next level. This is not the Nigeria I was born into but I see that Nigeria coming back only through Buhari.”

Dantalle expressed the hope that President Buhari would win the 2019 presidential election in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with wide margin.(