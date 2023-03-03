Buhari apologises: Why I approved CBN naira redesign policy

In a video clip uploaded on Twitter by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, Uba Sani, on Thursday, March 02, 2023, Buhari said: “I apologise to you for the hardship caused by the change of the naira.

“It was done to boost the economy of the country, not to cause hardship to anybody.”

Flashback Friday: The plan to redesign the N200, N500, and N1,000 notes was initially disclosed by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, in October 2022.