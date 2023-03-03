ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Buhari apologises: Why I approved CBN naira redesign policy

Ima Elijah

“I apologise to you for the hardship caused by the change of the naira..."

President Muhammadu Buhari joins prayers for unity, peace as Muslims end Tafsir. (Global Village Extra)
President Muhammadu Buhari joins prayers for unity, peace as Muslims end Tafsir. (Global Village Extra)

President Muhammadu Buhari expressed regret to Nigerians regarding the naira redesign policy, clarifying that it was not implemented with the intention of causing difficulties but to enhance the economy.

Recommended articles

In a video clip uploaded on Twitter by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, Uba Sani, on Thursday, March 02, 2023, Buhari said: “I apologise to you for the hardship caused by the change of the naira.

“It was done to boost the economy of the country, not to cause hardship to anybody.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Flashback Friday: The plan to redesign the N200, N500, and N1,000 notes was initially disclosed by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, in October 2022.

As a result of the apex bank's announcement that February 10th would mark the cut-off date for the utilisation of old naira notes, a shortage of the currency ensued.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Labour Party robbed me of votes, should accept being cheated – SDP's Adewole

Labour Party robbed me of votes, should accept being cheated – SDP's Adewole

BREAKING: Shell pipeline explodes in Rivers, many feared dead

BREAKING: Shell pipeline explodes in Rivers, many feared dead

Buhari apologises: Why I approved CBN naira redesign policy

Buhari apologises: Why I approved CBN naira redesign policy

SDP accepts presidential election

SDP accepts presidential election

March 11 state elections to hold as scheduled — INEC

March 11 state elections to hold as scheduled — INEC

Buhari inaugurates Cancer Center in Maiduguri

Buhari inaugurates Cancer Center in Maiduguri

BREAKING: 6 States drag FG to Supreme Court over Tinubu's victory

BREAKING: 6 States drag FG to Supreme Court over Tinubu's victory

Ex President Jonathan, others set to receive African Icon Awards In Kigali

Ex President Jonathan, others set to receive African Icon Awards In Kigali

6 states pray Supreme Court to order review of Presidential, NASS results

6 states pray Supreme Court to order review of Presidential, NASS results

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal