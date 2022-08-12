RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: Wike fact-checks suit against Atiku and Tambuwal

Ima Elijah

The Governor denied knowing anything whatsoever about the purported suit

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]
What Wike is fact checking: This comes few hours after news broke in the media that Wike had ordered the removal of PDP flags in Rivers State government house, which also turned out to be false.

The Governor denied knowing anything whatsoever about the purported suit or even knowing the lawyers who filed the suit in the first instance. “I don’t know anything about the so called suit. I did not ask anyone to file any suit for me”

Wike Reacts to the publication: Wike flatly denied the suit said to have been filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja. He described the suit as the handiwork of mischief makers who merely want to use him to score cheap political goals.

He stated emphatically, “I don’t know the lawyers”. Continuing, he said, “am I a kid to be filing a suit at this time. I had 14 days after the primary within which to have filed any suit. I didn’t do that then, is it two months after primary I will file a suit?

He also recalled that, “just yesterday they came up with the claim that I ordered my Chief Security Officer to pull down PDP flag in Government House. This is all false, it’s all propaganda. Some people are trying to use me to win the election. Please disregard all these lies”.

What the media said: The media was on Friday morning awash with reports that Governor Wike and one Chieftain of the PDP, Mr Newgent Ekamon, had dragged the PDP to court seeking the removal of Atiku as Candidate of the PDP in next year’s presidential polls.

According to the purported suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/782/2022, the plaintiffs were said to have hinged their claims on the grounds that the PDP primary conferred undue advantage on Atiku which aided his emergence as candidate of the PDP in the May 28 and 29 primary.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

