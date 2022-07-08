RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: Peter Obi unveils Datti Baba-Ahmed as running mate

Former Governor of Anambra state and the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has unveiled Datti Baba-Ahmed his running mate in the election schedule for February and March 2023.

Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, the founder of Baze University, Abuja, was announced the LP vice-presidential candidate in Abuja on Friday, July 08, 2022. The 46-year-old was a former lawmaker who represented Kaduna North Senatorial district.

Baba-Ahmed’s announcement was coming barely 24 hours after the Director-General, Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, announced his withdrawal as the vice-presidential candidate of the party.

Recall, the Labour party had named Okupe as the interim vice presidential candidate of the LP in order to beat the deadline by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

On Pulse Political Spaces, hosted on thursday, July 07, 2022, Peter Obi's choice of running mate was met with various reactions and sentiments from supporters.

Many supporters were optimistic about the choice, saying that both men share the same ideals and values, and would make a perfect blend.

Some supporters, however, expressed disappointment in the choice, arguing that Baba-Ahmed does not hold enough influence in the North to help Obi's popularity in the region.

A few had suggested that picking Datti's older brother, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, would have been more beneficial to Obi's ambition.

Hakeem is currently the director of publicity for the Northern Elder's forum.





