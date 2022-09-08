RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: PDP names Tambuwal as Director General for Presidential campaign

Ima Elijah

Wike threatened to ensure that the party loses the 2023 Presidential elections if something was not done to rectify the ‘injustice’.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Aminu Tambuwal (Goldennews)
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Aminu Tambuwal (Goldennews)

Other PDP movements: The PDP earlier announced that Former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, has been named acting Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, following the resignation of Walid Jibrin.

Wabara has also been named the Political Adviser of the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

This comes amidst the call by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for the party's National Chairman to step down.

The PDP crisis: It can be recalled that the Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike alongside 4 other Governors of the Party, Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi threatened to withdraw support for Atiku following his emergence as the party’s 2023 Presidential Candidate, a move which was against the party’s zoning arrangement.

The real issue: The Governors claim that it was ‘unfair’ to the South that the national chairman, Governors Forum Chairman and Presidential candidate all come from the North.

Wike who has been in a running battle with Atiku since the Party’s Presidential primaries threatened to ensure that the party loses the 2023 Presidential elections if something was not done to rectify the ‘injustice’.

The Injustice: Wike has sued the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and Aminu Tambuwal, and the PDP over the conduct of the presidential primary.

The core: Tambuwal, who was also a PDP presidential aspirant withdrew from the contest after voting had commenced and directed that his votes be assigned to Atiku. This act placed Atiku above Wike in the poll.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
