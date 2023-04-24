The sports category has moved to a new website.
Breaking News: President-elect Tinubu returns home after 34-day stay in Paris

Ima Elijah

A carnival-like motorcade escorted him to the Defence House where he is expected to rest and unwind.

Massive crowd storms Airport to receive Tinubu
Massive crowd storms Airport to receive Tinubu

Pulse can confirm that Tinubu arrived in the company of his wife, Remi, at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 4:20 pm today, April 24, 2023.

The Vice-president-elect, Kashim Shettima, along side a number of other governors, were on ground to receive the president elect.

The arrival of the former Lagos State Governor was greeted with excitement as various support groups and well-wishers thronged the airport to welcome him. A carnival-like motorcade escorted him to the Defence House where he is expected to rest and unwind.

Tinubu's health has been a subject of intense speculation among Nigerians, particularly his critics, in recent weeks. However, through his media office, the President-elect has maintained that he is fit and healthy, dismissing rumours of seeking medical attention during his trip to France.

Tinubu, popularly known as Jagaban, or “leader of the warriors,” is one of Nigeria's most influential politicians. He contested and won his first presidential election in February 2023, with his campaign slogan "It’s my turn" emphasising his long-standing role as a political power broker.

He is set to be inaugurated as Nigeria's President on May 29.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

