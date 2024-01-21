Borno gets first elected female LG Chairman
Results from other LGAs in Saturday’s election have started trickling in, with APC candidates in the lead.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Galadima’s emergence automatically makes her the first female to be elected council chairman in the state.
Galadima, a one-time commissioner and special adviser in Borno was declared the winner by the Returning Officer of Jere LGA, Prof. Mohammed Konto.
Konto said Galadima scored 110,459 votes to defeat her closest rival in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 2,478 votes.
