ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Borno gets first elected female LG Chairman

News Agency Of Nigeria

Results from other LGAs in Saturday’s election have started trickling in, with APC candidates in the lead.

Hajiya Inna Galadima [Twitter:@DanBorno]
Hajiya Inna Galadima [Twitter:@DanBorno]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Galadima’s emergence automatically makes her the first female to be elected council chairman in the state.

Galadima, a one-time commissioner and special adviser in Borno was declared the winner by the Returning Officer of Jere LGA, Prof. Mohammed Konto.

Konto said Galadima scored 110,459 votes to defeat her closest rival in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 2,478 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Results from other LGAs in Saturday’s election have started trickling in, with APC candidates in the lead.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA arrests owner of drug consignment that caused Lagos airport furore

NDLEA arrests owner of drug consignment that caused Lagos airport furore

Cheat during visitation, lose your accreditation, NUC warns universities

Cheat during visitation, lose your accreditation, NUC warns universities

Lagos traditional ruler celebrates first year anniversary

Lagos traditional ruler celebrates first year anniversary

Air Force neutralises notorious kidnapper in airstrike in Kaduna

Air Force neutralises notorious kidnapper in airstrike in Kaduna

Northern groups frown at EFCC, media reports on ex-govs' fraud cases

Northern groups frown at EFCC, media reports on ex-govs' fraud cases

Police investigate report of phone thieves in Anambra, say no case reported yet

Police investigate report of phone thieves in Anambra, say no case reported yet

Borno gets first elected female LG Chairman

Borno gets first elected female LG Chairman

Attack on schools will drastically reduce in 2024 - NSCDC boss

Attack on schools will drastically reduce in 2024 - NSCDC boss

Demolished buildings in Enugu were kidnappers' den – Govt officials

Demolished buildings in Enugu were kidnappers' den – Govt officials

Pulse Sports

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Senate President, David Mark

Be magnanimous in victory and father to all - Ex-Senate President advises Alia

Bauchi APC optimistic of winning 2027 election amid Supreme Court setback

Bauchi APC optimistic of winning 2027 election amid Supreme Court setback

10th NASS committed to establishing State police to tackle insecurity

10th NASS committed to establishing State police to tackle insecurity

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

Gov Sani praises PDP opponent for challenging his election victory in court