Bode George speaks on Fubara, Wike dispute

The ongoing power struggle within the state's political landscape reached a new peak on Monday, October 30, 2023, when loyalists of Wike in the state House of Assembly attempted to impeach Governor Fubara, resulting in the removal of the House leader and the emergence of a factional speaker.

Amidst the intensifying crisis, Chief George, a respected party elder at 77, has called for immediate intervention from experienced leaders within the PDP.

He made this plea during an interview on Channels Television, noting the urgent need to restore order within the PDP-controlled oil-rich state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What I will tell all sides is that, like I said, we need elders in the room who would call everybody to order. What is happening in Rivers is despicable. It is heart-rending, and I am very unhappy because Rivers is almost a one-party state," Chief George passionately stated, expressing his deep concern over the situation.

He continued, "And for such a thing to be happening at this particular time, it’s bothering me, and the party must immediately get involved. The elections are over, the tribunal and electoral process are also over, and now let’s come and rebuild the party."

Chief George stated the importance of unity within the party, stressing the need to mend the divisions that have surfaced.

“All those broken areas must be patched up so that we can remain the indivisible and undefeated party for the future. I am very sad about what is going on in Rivers State," he remarked.

In his impassioned appeal, Chief George called for calm among the parties involved, urging them to prioritise reconciliation over discord.

ADVERTISEMENT