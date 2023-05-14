Bode George meets APC leaders, says nothing personal against Tinubu

Tinubu and George are both political leaders in Lagos, representing different political parties. The duo have been known to be eternal political foes thus the relationship between them has been frosty more than anything else, with George being the more vocal protagonist.

Over the years, the former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP has not hidden his disdain for the former Lagos State governor, particularly due to the latter's stranglehold on governance in the state under the All Progressives Congress (APC) party.

George had threatened to embark on a self-imposed exile if Tinubu becomes Nigeria's president and has been reminded of his threat on several occasions since Tinubu's emergence as the President-elect.

Though he has deflected the question at every given opportunity, the PDP chieftain hasn't held back on his criticism of the President-elect.

However, a peace meeting, initiated by some APC leaders, was held in Lagos on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to reconcile the two illustrious sons of the state.

The reconciliation effort was at the behest of Prince Tajudeen Olusi, the leader of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) - the apex leadership of the party in Lagos State.

Attending the meeting held at George's Lagos residence was Olusi, a former judge of the Lagos State High Court, Justice Ishola Olorunnimbe (retd), Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire; and former Deputy Governors of Lagos State, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele and Prince Abiodun Ogunleye

Speaking after the meeting which dragged into the dead of the night, George commended the elders for the peace parley which he described as a positive step towards a new Lagos.

On the delegation's request that he ceases further attack against Tinubu, the PDP chieftain clarified that there's nothing personal about his criticism of the former Governor.

His said: “Let me say there is no political differences. Justice Olorunnimbe is like a father, we respect our fathers in Lagos. When I got an invitation from Papa Olusi that he wanted to come and see me the first time, I told my friend who delivered the message that I should go and visit him and not the other way round. But Papa Olusi said said he had to come and see and that it had to do with the situation in Lagos.

“This is the second time Papa Olusi is visiting. We had detailed discussions that bothered on the unity of Lagos. I must say we re-established the fact that the culture of Lagos is to accept and accommodate other tribes.

“Secondly, on the details of us working together, because a divided house will be a defeated house, I have explained to Baba Olusi that there is no problem about working together. The kind of platform we are trying to have is for a unity of purpose in Lagos State, irrespective of party affiliations.

“On the bottom line, you are a Lagosian though we can different political affiliations.

"Now, they came for three things: they talked about the running battle I had with Tinubu and I have said I absolutely have no battle, nothing personal between him and I.

“What had happened has gone, vengeance is not mine but the almighty God. We will have differences, we will disagree but we must not be disagreeable.

“They made a request which we are all looking at. They requested that someday we should also congratulate Asiwaju and we said yes, but that I belong to a political party. They are all in the courts now. Let us finish the court cases. Whichever way that goes, the issue of congratulating him or not will come to fruition. I have nothing personal and nothing happens without the almighty God. As a believer, that is my school of thought.