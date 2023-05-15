Bode George explains why he rejected request to visit Tinubu

The APC delegation was led by Retired Justice Isola Olorunmibe and Tajudeen Olusi, the leader of the Governance Advisory Council in Lagos State.

According to ThePunch, the PDP chieftain said he could not turn down their request to visit him because of his respect for Olorunmibe.

He said, “They were led by Papa Olorunmibe, a 94-year-old man. In Yoruba land, such a man cannot say he wants to come to my house and I will say no. It’s not done in my culture. There were other elders from the PDP.”

On the purpose of their visit, George, who is an ardent critic of Tinubu said the delegation came to beg him over past issues and seek his support for the president-elect.

He added that the delegation also asked him to visit Tinubu but he turned down the request, saying he couldn’t do such things.

“First of all, they came to apologise for whatever they had done in the past, and I said I have moved on and have nothing against his person. We may disagree on policies but we must not be disagreeable, he said.

“Secondly, they wanted me to pay him a courtesy call. I was like, what are you talking about? I am the man representing South-West in the national confines of our party and I’m a life BoT member.

“So, how do I add that together? We are still in court, how do I now say I want to go and greet him? Greet him for what? What will my party and my people think about me? Once we finish at the court, then we’ll know what to do”.