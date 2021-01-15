As counting of votes from the Uganda presidential election proceeds, opposition candidate Bobi Wine said early Friday that the vote has been marred by “widespread fraud and violence."

He however adds that he remains confident of victory.

38-year-old Wine is challenging 76-year-old incumbent Yoweri Museveni, who has been President of Uganda since 1986.

Votes are being counted under an internet blackout and there have been reports of intimidation, suppression, arbitrary arrests by brutal law enforcement officials who swear by Museveni.

“Despite the widespread fraud and violence experienced across the country earlier today, the picture still looks good. Thank you Uganda for turning up and voting in record numbers,” Wine tweeted shortly after midnight, after managing to bypass the internet blockage.

The former singer-turned-lawmaker did not give details of the election fraud, which contradicted the government’s account that the election has been peaceful and devoid of sharp practices.

The internet in Uganda has remained down for a third day as vote counting continues in the country. Final results are expected by Saturday afternoon.

Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni (AFP)

President Museveni is seeking a sixth term in office, and Wine is his main competitor from among a pool of 11 opposition candidates.

The election took place after one of the most violent campaigns in years, with harassment and arrests of the opposition, attacks on the media and scores of deaths.

*Additional reporting from AFP.