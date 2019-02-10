Bindow made the promise on Saturday at his governorship re-election campaign rally held in Mubi North local government area of the state.

He appealed to the people of the town to give all the 240, 000 votes to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates during the elections.

According to him, Senator Binta Masi-Garba who is the candidate of the party for the Adamawa Northern Senatorial District would facilitate the construction of railway from Maiduguri through Yola to Taraba state.

He asked for massive support for his election and that of other candidates of the party.

Bindow also promised that the substation of Adamawa Television would be resuscitated.

The Emir of Mubi, Alhaji Abubakar Ahmadu appreciated the efforts of the governor in providing infrastructure for the town.

Ahmadu pledged to educate his subjects on the need to elect credible leaders that would enhance development for the people.