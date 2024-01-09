Betta Edu’s suspension will earn Tinubu Nigerians’ trust - Ex-Oyo AG, Oyewo

Oyewo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) described that president’s prompt action on the financial scandal as a right step in the right direction.

“Tinubu has demonstrated that Nigerians should keep their trust in him,” he said.

Oyewo noted that successive administrations treated ministers like kings, as if they were untouchable and could go scot free with damning allegations of financial impropriety.

NAN reports that Tinubu had, on Monday, ordered immediate suspension of the minister, pending conclusion of investigations into the alleged payment of over ₦585 million into a private account. Also, Prof. Gbade Ojo, a political scientist and public affairs commentator, noted that the prompt suspension of Edu was an indication that Tinubu is a no-nonsense president.

According to him, Tinubu’s action will further restore public confidence in his intention to impact positively on Nigerians.

“Actually, what Mr President did is the norm because you cannot be probing someone and still allow the person to stay in office.

“Records will disappear and evidences destroyed if that is allowed to happen,” he stated.

An Ibadan-based financial expert and chattered accountant, Chief Abiola Ali, also praised the president’s efforts at unravelling the alleged diversion of public funds. Ali, who noted that corruption had eaten deep into the nation’s fabrics, said that the action taken by Tinubu so far would further give Nigerians some hope.

“Definitely, this move will boost the confidence of the people who might not have fully accepted him,” he said, urging the president not to listen to those who might want to bring ethnic colouration into the matter.

According to the financial analyst, the suspended should be prosecuted, if found culpable after investigation by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). In his own contribution, Kayode Akinsola, a retired Deputy Director of News and Current Affairs, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Ibadan, said Tinubu’s suspension order against the minister was commendable.

Akinsola stated that corruption was responsible for the present situation which Nigeria had found itself, adding that to overcome it, radical steps like this needed to be taken from time to time.

“To eradicate corruption, our leaders must be ready to step on toes, just like Tinubu is doing.

“He must leave a legacy of a corrupt-free society behind,” Akinsola noted.

Corroborating Akinsola’s submission, Dr Isaac Abiodun, a consultant surveyor and businessman, said that the president’s pronouncements on the financial scandal would serve as a deterrent to other serving ministers and political appointees.

“To me, this action means that Tinubu is serious about leading Nigeria into greater heights.