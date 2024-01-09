ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Betta Edu’s suspension will earn Tinubu Nigerians’ trust - Ex-Oyo AG, Oyewo

News Agency Of Nigeria

He described Tinubu’s prompt action on the financial scandal as a right step in the right direction.

Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, former Oyo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice [Oyo Affairs]
Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, former Oyo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice [Oyo Affairs]

Recommended articles

Oyewo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) described that president’s prompt action on the financial scandal as a right step in the right direction.

“Tinubu has demonstrated that Nigerians should keep their trust in him,” he said.

Oyewo noted that successive administrations treated ministers like kings, as if they were untouchable and could go scot free with damning allegations of financial impropriety.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that Tinubu had, on Monday, ordered immediate suspension of the minister, pending conclusion of investigations into the alleged payment of over ₦585 million into a private account. Also, Prof. Gbade Ojo, a political scientist and public affairs commentator, noted that the prompt suspension of Edu was an indication that Tinubu is a no-nonsense president.

According to him, Tinubu’s action will further restore public confidence in his intention to impact positively on Nigerians.

Actually, what Mr President did is the norm because you cannot be probing someone and still allow the person to stay in office.

“Records will disappear and evidences destroyed if that is allowed to happen,” he stated.

An Ibadan-based financial expert and chattered accountant, Chief Abiola Ali, also praised the president’s efforts at unravelling the alleged diversion of public funds. Ali, who noted that corruption had eaten deep into the nation’s fabrics, said that the action taken by Tinubu so far would further give Nigerians some hope.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Definitely, this move will boost the confidence of the people who might not have fully accepted him,” he said, urging the president not to listen to those who might want to bring ethnic colouration into the matter.

According to the financial analyst, the suspended should be prosecuted, if found culpable after investigation by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). In his own contribution, Kayode Akinsola, a retired Deputy Director of News and Current Affairs, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Ibadan, said Tinubu’s suspension order against the minister was commendable.

Akinsola stated that corruption was responsible for the present situation which Nigeria had found itself, adding that to overcome it, radical steps like this needed to be taken from time to time.

“To eradicate corruption, our leaders must be ready to step on toes, just like Tinubu is doing.

“He must leave a legacy of a corrupt-free society behind,” Akinsola noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corroborating Akinsola’s submission, Dr Isaac Abiodun, a consultant surveyor and businessman, said that the president’s pronouncements on the financial scandal would serve as a deterrent to other serving ministers and political appointees.

To me, this action means that Tinubu is serious about leading Nigeria into greater heights.

“Previous administrations never handled corruption allegations against their appointees like this; they simply kept quiet and allowed corruption to fester,” Abiodun added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

IMF approves $60.7m disbursement to Mozambique after review of 3-year loan programme

IMF approves $60.7m disbursement to Mozambique after review of 3-year loan programme

Deceased Katsina corps member involved in road accident, not killed by bandits - NYSC clarifies

Deceased Katsina corps member involved in road accident, not killed by bandits - NYSC clarifies

Betta Edu arrives EFCC office for interrogation over alleged ₦585m scandal

Betta Edu arrives EFCC office for interrogation over alleged ₦585m scandal

Betta Edu’s suspension will earn Tinubu Nigerians’ trust - Ex-Oyo AG, Oyewo

Betta Edu’s suspension will earn Tinubu Nigerians’ trust - Ex-Oyo AG, Oyewo

We're not owing MTN any interconnect charges - Globacom denies ₦1.6bn debts

We're not owing MTN any interconnect charges - Globacom denies ₦1.6bn debts

NPHCDA says tetanus, diphtheria are threat to pregnant women's lives, recommends immunisation

NPHCDA says tetanus, diphtheria are threat to pregnant women's lives, recommends immunisation

Oyo Govt, UNICEF conclude plans to end open defecation in more LGAs

Oyo Govt, UNICEF conclude plans to end open defecation in more LGAs

Betta Edu and 6 other appointees suspended over financial fraud allegations

Betta Edu and 6 other appointees suspended over financial fraud allegations

Bayelsa Rep, Ambaiowei disputes notion that NASS is a money-making machine

Bayelsa Rep, Ambaiowei disputes notion that NASS is a money-making machine

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

BREAKING: Atiku set to run for president again in 2027 despite past setbacks

Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara [Premium Times]

We will know who's in charge in Rivers when the time comes - Wike

INEC publishes notice for Surulere Federal Constituency I bye-election in Lagos

INEC publishes notice for Surulere Federal Constituency I bye-election in Lagos

Bayelsa House of Assembly in session (Leadership)

Bayelsa Rep, Ambaiowei disputes notion that NASS is a money-making machine