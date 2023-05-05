The sports category has moved to a new website.
Betara tells colleagues to keep faith with Nigerians as Tinubu takes over

News Agency Of Nigeria

He commended the reps-elect for their resolve to serve their constituents, saying that power comes from the people to serve the masses.

Muktar Betara (DailyPost)
Muktar Betara (DailyPost)

Betara, who represents Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno and a frontline aspirant in the 10th Assembly speakership race made the call in a statement on Friday in Abuja.



“We must all be resolute in our quest not only as parliamentarians, but as a united people to do all within our capacity to defend the democratic Institution of the National Assembly.

“My speakership aspiration is driven by Nigerians, my colleague reps-elect and APC members,” he said.

Betara assured that the 10th Assembly under his watch, will be one united, indivisible legislature that will work harmoniously with all arms of Government.

The lawmaker expressed appreciation for the overwhelming support received from the members-elect and Nigerians at large across party lines.

He reiterated commitment towards healthy engagement of all members-elect ahead inauguration of the 10th Assembly.

According to him, the parliament remains the beacon of hope for all citizens, irrespective of religion, tribe, race and political affiliation.

The aspirant assured various stakeholders of his commitment to the ‘Nigerian Project’ and to democratic institutions if elected speaker.

In a related development, Betara’s Campaign Organisation has urged stakeholders to disregard all forms of “misgivings” being disseminated through the social media and some National dailies.

“Betara Campaign Organisation wishes to refute in very strong terms the ill-motivated, sponsored, bile intentioned and untruth publication which sought to create disaffection across the nation.

“It therefore lacks any iota of desperation that will inform working at variance with normal expectations of his political party.

“The organisation wishes to reiterate Betara’s commitment to his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) which he joined hands with other party faithful to build leading to the victory for the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

“The ultimate purpose and vision is to ensure that the 10th House of Representatives will be one united, indivisible assembly that will work harmoniously with all arms of government.

“Particularly to enable us meet the huge expectations of our countrymen and women,” the organisation said.

It added that the 10th House of Representatives under Betara, will promote a legislative dispensation that will accommodate all opinions in the larger interest of all Nigerians.

News Agency Of Nigeria





