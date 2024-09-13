ADVERTISEMENT
Benue APC crisis deepens as Gov Alia allegedly shuns Tinubu's peace moves

Segun Adeyemi

The conflict between the governor and the SGF has caused a rift within the Benue APC, leaving supporters uncertain about which faction to support.

L-R: President Bola Tinubu and Governor Hyacinth Alia. [Facebook/Getty Images]
The state chapter of the APC has been embroiled in internal conflict just two months after Alia's inauguration as governor.

In a press briefing on Thursday, September 12, Hon. Philip Agbese, spokesperson for the Benue NASS and Federal appointees caucus, expressed disappointment over Alia's refusal to engage in peace talks.

"It is a cog in the wheel of progress for anyone, not to talk about the Governor himself, to undermine the efforts of President Tinubu in ensuring peace returns to the party," Agbese said.

The ongoing conflict has intensified, with the party producing parallel candidates for the upcoming local government elections.

Despite interventions from the presidency, APC leadership, and the Tor Tiv, HRM Professor James Ayatse, Alia has reportedly refused to reconcile with his political benefactor, Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia and SGF, Senator George Akume. [Twitter:@Tinubushettima5]
Agbese criticised Alia for his alleged disrespect toward prominent figures, stating, "It is his nature and character to disrespect highly placed individuals and authorities."

He further accused the governor of causing divisions within the party for his own political interests.

"Fr. Alia prefers secret places where he can report you, tell lies against you and at the same time, acts as the judge."

Despite the ongoing strife, Agbese expressed optimism that peace would be restored, assuring the party faithful that the APC remains strong in Benue.

"I assure you that all Members of the National Assembly from Benue State who won elections in 2023 are still intact, and with the guidance of Senator Akume, we shall coast unto victory in 2027."

