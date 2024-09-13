Benue APC crisis deepens as Gov Alia allegedly shuns Tinubu's peace moves

The state chapter of the APC has been embroiled in internal conflict just two months after Alia's inauguration as governor.

In a press briefing on Thursday, September 12, Hon. Philip Agbese, spokesperson for the Benue NASS and Federal appointees caucus, expressed disappointment over Alia's refusal to engage in peace talks.

"It is a cog in the wheel of progress for anyone, not to talk about the Governor himself, to undermine the efforts of President Tinubu in ensuring peace returns to the party," Agbese said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ongoing conflict has intensified, with the party producing parallel candidates for the upcoming local government elections.

Despite interventions from the presidency, APC leadership, and the Tor Tiv, HRM Professor James Ayatse, Alia has reportedly refused to reconcile with his political benefactor, Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Pulse Nigeria

Agbese criticised Alia for his alleged disrespect toward prominent figures, stating, "It is his nature and character to disrespect highly placed individuals and authorities."

ADVERTISEMENT

He further accused the governor of causing divisions within the party for his own political interests.

"Fr. Alia prefers secret places where he can report you, tell lies against you and at the same time, acts as the judge."

Despite the ongoing strife, Agbese expressed optimism that peace would be restored, assuring the party faithful that the APC remains strong in Benue.