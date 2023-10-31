Yahaya Bello congratulates 'sister' Natasha Akpoti for winning senator's seat in court

The governor stated this when he briefed newsmen at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

"Today as the executive governor of Kogi, I received the news of the decision of the Court of Appeal, nullifying the election of Abubakar Ohere and affirming Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan as the senator representing Kogi Central.

"I accept the decision of the appeal court and I use this opportunity to congratulate my sister Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan, as the senator of the Kogi Central Senatorial District.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Let me also use this opportunity to congratulate everybody that has participated so far in this democratic process. This is the beauty of democracy," he said.

Bello said although he didn't plan to lose the election, he had accepted the ruling in good faith.

"However, both Natasha Akpoti and Abubakar Ohere are my brother and sister. We all hailed from the same senatorial district, the same tribe and the same heritage," Bello said.

Pulse Nigeria

The governor called on the people of Kogi Central to accept the decision of the appeal Court and work hand-in-hand with all the elected members of the state and National Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Let us drive the course of development of our dear senatorial district our state and the nation at large. I thank the wise men who took this decision, I appreciate all the processes that culminates into today's decision.

"We in Kogi Central, we in Kogi State we will continue to be united, we have a larger picture ahead of us which is the November 11 governorship election that we are poised to win with landslide," he said.

Bello enjoined the people of Kogi not to be distracted, ahead of the November 11 governorship election.

"All hands must be on the deck to ensure that we have a hitch-free campaign, a violent free election and resounding victory at the end of the day."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Tuesday, affirmed Akpoti-Uduagan of the PDP as the winner of the Kogi Central election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three-member panel, in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Hamma Barka, upheld the judgement of the state's election tribunal and dismissed the appeal filed by Ohere of the APC.

The court agreed with the submission of counsel for Akpoti-Uduagan, Johnson Usman (SAN) for being meritorious.