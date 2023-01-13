ADVERTISEMENT
BBTitans sponsored by opposition to distract youths – Labour Party

Ima Elijah

The purpose of this press conference is to alert the ever-vibrant Nigerian youths of the hidden agenda behind the new reality show tagged: 'The Titans.

BBTitans
BBTitans

The Labour Party, LP, has accused the major opposition party of sponsoring the Big Brother Titans reality TV show to distract Nigerian youths from the forthcoming general elections.

The party presidential campaign committee (LP-PCC) spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko, during a press briefing in Enugu on Wednesday, January 11, 2022, claimed the show is targeted at distracting the participation of the youth on the election day dated 25th of February.

What Labour Party wants: While urging the youths to avoid being distracted by BBTitans, the party also called for the show to be shifted till after the election for the common good of all.

The reality show to start soon: BBTitan, which is scheduled to commence about 40 days before the election and run for 77 days, will start on Sunday, the 15th of January, and end in April 2023.

“The purpose of this press conference is to alert the ever-vibrant Nigerian youths of the hidden agenda behind the new reality show tagged: ‘The Titans.

“We have credible information that it’s being sponsored by a major opposition party to distract youths from changing the leadership that has placed them in perilous times laced with abject poverty.

“As a party with the sole aim of turning Nigeria into a place where unemployment, ‘japa’ and poverty will be seen as a taboo is being threatened by opposition that hates the youths with passion.

“Those putting together a reality show at a time when we are counting days to the general elections are enemies of the youths and, by extension, all well-meaning Nigerians.

“Big Brother Naija ended not long ago. Why the ‘Titans’ now that we are facing a major election that will determine the future of the Nigerian youths?

“As a party, we are not against reality shows because it helps the Nigerian youths break the poverty line, but for the country’s common good, it should be shifted to another convenient date,” he said.

What you should know: The Big Brother franchise is the most viewed reality show in Nigeria, commanding conversations online/offline, and dominating the trend table.

Ima Elijah
