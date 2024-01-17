ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Bauchi APC optimistic of winning 2027 election amid Supreme Court setback

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman added that Bauchi is the home of APC and will continue to remain a formidable force in the state.

Bauchi APC optimistic of winning 2027 election amid Supreme Court setback
Bauchi APC optimistic of winning 2027 election amid Supreme Court setback

Recommended articles

Alhaji Hassan Tilde, the state APC Chairman, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Bauchi. He said that the state was the home of the APC saying that the party would continue to remain a formidable force in the state.

“Our ranks are unbreakable, and we stand together as a cohesive unit, working tirelessly for the betterment of our state and its people.

“The leadership of the party will not be deterred by baseless allegations or attempts to undermine credibility of the party in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will continue to work towards the progress and prosperity of our state, leaving no room for disunity or disaffection among party loyalists,” TIlde said.

The chairman said that the party would re-strategise by reconciling members, ahead of future elections in the state. TIlde called on the stakeholders to remain steadfast in their quest to bring back the lost glories of the party.

He said that the APC was a party to beat in all elections in the state.

"The APC is not an opposition party in Bauchi State,’’ he stated.

TIlde urged members to remain calm and work for the success of the party, Write a news headline from this story.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soyinka says there was a plan to cancel 2023 presidential election

Soyinka says there was a plan to cancel 2023 presidential election

Ibadan explosion victims responding to treatment, some in critical conditions

Ibadan explosion victims responding to treatment, some in critical conditions

Bauchi APC optimistic of winning 2027 election amid Supreme Court setback

Bauchi APC optimistic of winning 2027 election amid Supreme Court setback

Office buildings, structures within Oyo Govt secretariat destroyed by Ibadan explosion

Office buildings, structures within Oyo Govt secretariat destroyed by Ibadan explosion

15 people rescued so far from rubbles of Ibadan explosion

15 people rescued so far from rubbles of Ibadan explosion

Sowore raises questions on Ibadan explosion and Makinde’s claim about illegal miners

Sowore raises questions on Ibadan explosion and Makinde’s claim about illegal miners

Oyo Government confirms 2 dead, 77 injured in Ibadan explosion tragedy

Oyo Government confirms 2 dead, 77 injured in Ibadan explosion tragedy

Insecurity issues spark Twitter clash between Bashir Ahmad and Seyi Law

Insecurity issues spark Twitter clash between Bashir Ahmad and Seyi Law

Abia records 3 suspected measles cases, implements preventive measures

Abia records 3 suspected measles cases, implements preventive measures

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Redemption for Yusuf, Mutfwang, Lawal at Supreme Court, others coast home

Redemption for Yusuf, Mutfwang, Lawal at Supreme Court, others coast home

Former Senate President, David Mark

Be magnanimous in victory and father to all - Ex-Senate President advises Alia

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri re-elected. (Punch)

Supreme Court dismisses SDP’s appeal against Fintiri’s re-election

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Despite Tinubu's intervention, Fubara yet to re-present 2024 budget to Rivers Assembly