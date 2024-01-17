Bauchi APC optimistic of winning 2027 election amid Supreme Court setback

Alhaji Hassan Tilde, the state APC Chairman, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Bauchi. He said that the state was the home of the APC saying that the party would continue to remain a formidable force in the state.

“Our ranks are unbreakable, and we stand together as a cohesive unit, working tirelessly for the betterment of our state and its people.

“The leadership of the party will not be deterred by baseless allegations or attempts to undermine credibility of the party in the state.

“We will continue to work towards the progress and prosperity of our state, leaving no room for disunity or disaffection among party loyalists,” TIlde said.

The chairman said that the party would re-strategise by reconciling members, ahead of future elections in the state. TIlde called on the stakeholders to remain steadfast in their quest to bring back the lost glories of the party.

He said that the APC was a party to beat in all elections in the state.

"The APC is not an opposition party in Bauchi State,’’ he stated.