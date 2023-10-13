ADVERTISEMENT
BAT Media felicitate Seyi Tinubu on birthday

Ima Elijah

Seyi is aknowledged for his significant contributions in enabling young Nigerians to actively participate in development.

Seyi Tinubu, the president's son [Guardian]
PBAT Media Centre has been one of the presidents official information outlets since his innauguration on May 30, 2023.

In a tweet, Seyi is aknowledged for his significant contributions in enabling young Nigerians to actively participate in the country's development.

Stating Seyi's role in empowering the youth, President Tinubu's media expressed pride in his (Seyi) dedication and hard work.

"Dear Seyi Tinubu, your efforts have opened doors for our youth to shape Nigeria's future. I'm proud of your commitment," PBAT Media Centre stated.

