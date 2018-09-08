Pulse.ng logo
Avoid financial dealings with politicians during election duties

2019 Elections NYSC DG warns corps members to avoid financial dealings with politicians

  Published:
The Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen Suleiman Kazaure, on Saturday urged corps members who would be assigned electoral duties to avoid having financial dealings with any politician.

Kazaure gave the advice at the Delta permanent orientation camp in Isselle-Uku, when he paid the combined corps members from Bayelsa, Edo and Delta a visit.

He urged the corps members who would be on duty during the 2019 elections to ensure neutrality during the exercise.

The director general reminded the corps members that they would be involved in ensuring a rancour-free exercise.

“It is important for every corps member to remain a good ambassador of the NYSC and of the country at large,” Kazaure said.

He urged the corps members to see themselves as graduates that had been found worthy in character and learning.

The director general enjoined the corps members to dress moderately, while avoiding unnecessary journeys.

He also urged those that had health issues to declare such cases in camp.

Earlier, Delta Coordinator, Mr Benjamin Omotade,  said that the corps members had behaved themselves in camp, and nobody had so far been found wanting in character.

He said that the corps members were united, despite the fact that they were from different states of deployment.

Omotade said that corps members were special breed that did not see themselves along ethnic or religious lines throughout their stay in camp.

“They see themselves as one big family serving Nigeria,” he said.

The coordinator assured the director general that the corps members would not disappoint him and that the orientation course in Delta would be without hitches.

