Atiku’s aide explains why Tinubu denied his alleged meeting with G5 governors

Bayo Wahab

Shaibu wondered why it took Tinubu’s media team three days to debunk the widely reported meeting

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
Following reports about the alleged meeting between Tinubu and the aggrieved PDP governors, the candidate’s media team said the former Governor of Lagos State did not hold any meeting with the governors in London.

But Shaibu in a statement on Sunday, January 1, 2022, insisted that the APC presidential candidate indeed met with the governors, adding that “Tinubu wants to ride on treachery to the villa”.

He said, “I make bold to state that if the G-5 never met with Tinubu, Wike would have been the one to deny it.

“Curiously, while the news of the meeting, which was reported by several credible media houses was trending, two spokesmen for the APC Presidential Campaign, Festus Keyamo and Femi Fani-Kayode took to social media to celebrate the support Tinubu would be getting from the G-5.”

Shaibu wondered why it took Tinubu’s media team three days to debunk the widely reported meeting between their principal and the PDP governors.

He said it’s “also awfully coincidental that the G-5 and Tinubu all decided to travel to London at the same time and depart at the same time with Tinubu proceeding to Saudi Arabia and the other governors returning to Nigeria.”

According to him, Tinubu denied the meeting because “the details of the meeting are too messy and the APC candidates in the five states are fighting back.

“All the G-5 governors are on the ballot except for Governor Wike and there is a fight back from the APC governorship and National Assembly candidates from the affected states where the G-5 Governors hold sway.”

Meanwhile, the PDP had threatened to sanction the G5 governors if they dump Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the party for another party’s candidate.

