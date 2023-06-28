Atiku urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria

He said that Nigeria was currently in need of prayers.

“We must continue to ask God Almighty to show His blessings upon the country and to elevate Nigeria to a path of peace, harmony and prosperity,” he said.

Abubakar congratulating Muslims on this year’s celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir festival, also urged Muslims in Nigeria to take a lesson of forbearance from the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the significance of the festival was about the profitability of being patient with God in human affairs and most especially, as Muslims.

He reminded the faithful of the obligation to follow the noble examples of Prophets Ibrahim (AS) and Muhammad (SAW) by being kind and generous to the people around them.

“The scriptures on all prophets of Allah are replete with good examples of how they related with everyone during their lifetimes.

“We are also enjoined to follow the footsteps of the prophets, especially Prophet Muhammad, which means that we must live our everyday life as a sacrifice, not just for our families, but the communities where we find ourselves,” Atiku said.