Atiku promises to revive dam to generate electricity, enhance trade

Bayo Wahab

Atiku says the people of Gombe now have another opportunity to produce another Abubakar Tafawa Balewa in him.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar in Gombe state. (The Authority)

Speaking at the PDP Presidential campaign rally in Gombe on Monday, November 21, 2022, Atiku said all the roads linking Gombe to Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi, and Yobe will be reconstructed for the purpose of enhancing trade and commerce under his government.

He said: “Let me reiterate the promises we made if by the grace of God and you support the PDP. We promised to empower your businessmen to expand their businesses so that they can expand their businesses for our young men and women.

“We also promised you that the Dadin Kowa Dam, which was built by the PDP to provide electricity and irrigation is activated for electricity and irrigation, provided you support the government of PDP.

“We will make sure that all the roads linking Gombe to Adamawa with Borno, with Bauchi, with Yobe are all reconstructed for the purposes of enhancing trade and commerce.

“Many of you were not born the time the late Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa was in office. You now have another opportunity to produce another Abubakar Tafawa Balewa in me.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of PDP Campaign Council and governor of Akwa-Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel said that the economy will bounce back and the Naira strengthen when the PDP comes on board in 2023.

He said: “When PDP was in power, how much was a tin of milk, how much is a tin of milk today? When PDP was in power, how much was a bag of rice, how much is a bag of rice today? When PDP was in power, how much was one orange, and how much is an orange sold today?

“We just want to let the People know that PDP is coming back to make sure that our economy bounces back, to make sure that our naira regains in strength, to make sure you have more milk in your tea.

‘PDP is coming back to bring the economy back, to make sure there is light, to make sure no more darkness, to make you have access to many things you are not having now.”

