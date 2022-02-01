Atiku meets Babangida, says he’ll declare his presidential bid at appropriate time

The two leaders held a meeting, which reportedly lasted for hours behind closed doors.

Atiku’s meeting with Babangida came days after another presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu paid a visit to the retired general in Minna, Niger State capital.

After his meeting with Babangida, Atiku while addressing journalists said he was in Niger state to commiserate with the government and the people of the state over the recent attacks by bandits.

The former VP said, “I only came on a courtesy visit to the governor and to commiserate with him and people of the state over the incessant banditry in Niger state.

“I just discussed with the governor on the insecurity in the state and from what I heard, it is a very serious and pathetic situation and it is most unfortunate.”

When asked about his presidential bid, Atiku said, “I have only come on a visit, I will let you know about my presidential ambition at the appropriate time.”