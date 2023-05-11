BREAKING: Atiku makes appearance at Court

The purpose of his attendance is to observe the proceedings of the case he filed challenging the outcome of the 2023 Presidential Election.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the primary reliefs sought by Atiku is the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return issued to Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The pre-hearing session of the petition was scheduled to continue before Justice Haruna Tsammani-led’s five-member panel. Atiku had previously filed an application for live coverage of the day-to-day proceedings on his petition.