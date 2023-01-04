ADVERTISEMENT
Atiku lied about his source of wealth - Tinubu

Ima Elijah

Tinubu, himself, has also been accused of inconsistencies in his source of wealth...

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Channels TV)
Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Channels TV)

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken a swipe at the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, branding him a ‘liar’.

Tinubu threw his verbal arrows at Atiku while addressing North-West Muslim leaders in Kano on Tuesday, January 03, 2023.

What Tinubu said: He asserted that Mr Abubakar’s explanation on how he became wealthy was inconsistent with the rules that guided the Civil Service, where Mr Abubakar worked before retiring.

“They asked one of them. How did you get rich? He said he was doing transportation and motor vehicle business. He had forgotten that civil service (sic), you cannot do any other thing if you are a custom officer but farm. Who is lying to who? Who is contradicting who?” Mr Tinubu queried mockingly to the delight of his supporters who cheered him on at the event.

What you should know: On public records, Atiku, the PDP presidential flag bearer, worked at the Nigeria Customs Service for 20 years until he retired in 1989 as a deputy director to join politics.

Why Tinubu is coming for Atiku: During an Interview last year, Atiku claimed to have made his wealth from Transportation.

What more you should know: Tinubu, himself, has also been accused of inconsistencies in his source of wealth.

However, during an interview with BBC Focus on Africa, Tinubu, who has developed a reputation for avoiding interviews, said he invested his resources and got good returns.

Still yet, credential and financial scandals hang around the neck of the APC candidate; but all yet to be sufficient enough to end his campaign towards the 2023 general elections.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Atiku lied about his source of wealth - Tinubu

