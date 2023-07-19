Atiku hails Peter Obi as 'respected leader' on 62nd birthday

Atiku took to his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, to convey his felicitations to the respected leader and former running mate. He described Peter Obi as a source of inspiration to many in his generation, praising his unwavering dedication to service and growth.

The tweet from the PDP presidential candidate read: "Happy 62nd birthday to @PeterObi, a respected leader and distinguished former governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Labour Party. Your dedication to service and growth continues to inspire. As you add another year today, I, on behalf of my family and team wish you many more years in good health and vitality."