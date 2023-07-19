ADVERTISEMENT
Atiku hails Peter Obi as 'respected leader' on 62nd birthday

Ima Elijah

Atiku Abubakar celebrates Peter Obi on his 62nd birthday.

Atiku took to his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, to convey his felicitations to the respected leader and former running mate. He described Peter Obi as a source of inspiration to many in his generation, praising his unwavering dedication to service and growth.

The tweet from the PDP presidential candidate read: "Happy 62nd birthday to @PeterObi, a respected leader and distinguished former governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Labour Party. Your dedication to service and growth continues to inspire. As you add another year today, I, on behalf of my family and team wish you many more years in good health and vitality."

Peter Obi's partnership with Atiku Abubakar as his running mate in the 2019 presidential election was a notable highlight of their political careers. The duo's collaboration garnered significant attention and support from Nigerians during the election campaign.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

