Atiku blames Tinubu for worsening poverty, inflation in just 40 days

Abubakar emphasised that innocent Nigerians are becoming increasingly vulnerable to manipulation as a result.

The warning from Abubakar, conveyed through his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, came in response to an alleged "sponsored protest" at the European Union (EU) head office in Abuja.

This protest followed the release of the EU Observer Mission report on the 2023 general elections, which scored the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) poorly in terms of election conduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting the impact of unplanned petrol subsidy removal without accompanying palliatives, Abubakar noted the dire consequences faced by the Nigerian people. He criticised Tinubu for blaming Godwin Emefiele, ordering his detention while showering praises on the same individual who appointed Emefiele and even awarded him a national honor. Abubakar described this as the epitome of hypocrisy.

Expressing curiosity, Abubakar pointed out the alleged involvement of security agencies in providing cover for protesters who picketed the EU office in Abuja. He issued a warning to the security agencies, urging them to remain vigilant as the tribunal proceedings approached their conclusion and reminding them that the world is watching.

Abubakar further stated that the 2023 presidential election was one of the worst in Nigeria's history, drawing parallels with the flawed 2007 election. He acknowledged that while President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua had admitted the flaws in the 2007 election and initiated electoral reforms, Tinubu's rejection of the EU report indicated a dismissal of any possibility for electoral reform.