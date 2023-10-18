ADVERTISEMENT
Ashiru appointed to replace Umahi as deputy leader of the senate

Ima Elijah

His previous position as Deputy Whip has been assumed by Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi,

SenatorsDave Umahi and Lola Ashiru [Channels TV]
SenatorsDave Umahi and Lola Ashiru [Channels TV]

Senator Ashiru, a dedicated representative of Kwara North in the esteemed red chamber, has replaced Senator Dave Umahi, who was recently appointed as the Minister of Works by President Bola Tinubu.

Senator Ashiru, formerly serving as the Deputy Whip of the Senate, now steps into the pivotal role of Deputy Leader, bringing with him a wealth of experience and expertise. His previous position as Deputy Whip has been assumed by Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi, a respected representative of Ebonyi North.

This reshuffling of roles within the Senate comes at a crucial time, indicating the Senate's commitment to ensuring smooth governance and effective representation for the Nigerian people. The transitions were made official as the Senate continues its duties with unwavering dedication.

In another development, the Senate is presently conducting screening and confirmation proceedings for the nominees proposed by President Bola Tinubu for the chairman and secretary positions of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The nominees, Ola Olukoyede and Muhammad Hammajoda, have been presented to the Senate for approval following their appointment on October 12, 2023.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

