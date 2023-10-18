Ashiru appointed to replace Umahi as deputy leader of the senate

Senator Ashiru, a dedicated representative of Kwara North in the esteemed red chamber, has replaced Senator Dave Umahi, who was recently appointed as the Minister of Works by President Bola Tinubu.

Senator Ashiru, formerly serving as the Deputy Whip of the Senate, now steps into the pivotal role of Deputy Leader, bringing with him a wealth of experience and expertise. His previous position as Deputy Whip has been assumed by Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi, a respected representative of Ebonyi North.

This reshuffling of roles within the Senate comes at a crucial time, indicating the Senate's commitment to ensuring smooth governance and effective representation for the Nigerian people. The transitions were made official as the Senate continues its duties with unwavering dedication.

ADVERTISEMENT