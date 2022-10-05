Asake, Uba Sani, 15 others listed by INEC for Kaduna guber elections

The new list released by the electoral body on Wednesday, October 05, 2022, has made the earlier list invalid as the current list has the names of all the candidates with their deputies.

The first list: On the first list, the candidate of the Labour Party, Jonathan Asake, was missing as Alhaji Umaru Farouk Ibrahim was recognised as the party’s governorship candidate.

The second list: Thus, the new list saw Asake cleared to contest.

Other major parties on the list: The All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Governorship candidates; Senator Uba Sani, Isa Ashiru, and Suleiman Hunkuyi made the list.

Sen. Caleb Zagi, Dr Andrew Duya and Ibrahim Adamu were listed as candidates of African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) respectively.

Issues in Uba Sani's camp: Before INEC's list, there was tension within Senator Uba Sani’s camp that the APC standard-bearer might not be recognized as a governorship candidate, as one of the aspirants who contested the party’s ticket with him, Hon. Mohammed Sani Sha’aban is challenging his victory in court.

Sha’aban in a suit filed at the Federal High Court, Kaduna, dragged the APC to the court as the first defendant, Senator Sani as the second defendant and INEC as the third defendant.