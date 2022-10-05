RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Asake, Uba Sani, 15 others listed by INEC for Kaduna guber elections

Ima Elijah

The new list saw Asake cleared to contest...

INEC (TheSun)
INEC (TheSun)

Recommended articles

The new list released by the electoral body on Wednesday, October 05, 2022, has made the earlier list invalid as the current list has the names of all the candidates with their deputies.

The first list: On the first list, the candidate of the Labour Party, Jonathan Asake, was missing as Alhaji Umaru Farouk Ibrahim was recognised as the party’s governorship candidate.

The second list: Thus, the new list saw Asake cleared to contest.

Other major parties on the list: The All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Governorship candidates; Senator Uba Sani, Isa Ashiru, and Suleiman Hunkuyi made the list.

Sen. Caleb Zagi, Dr Andrew Duya and Ibrahim Adamu were listed as candidates of African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) respectively.

Issues in Uba Sani's camp: Before INEC's list, there was tension within Senator Uba Sani’s camp that the APC standard-bearer might not be recognized as a governorship candidate, as one of the aspirants who contested the party’s ticket with him, Hon. Mohammed Sani Sha’aban is challenging his victory in court.

Sha’aban in a suit filed at the Federal High Court, Kaduna, dragged the APC to the court as the first defendant, Senator Sani as the second defendant and INEC as the third defendant.

What you should know: The court is expected to resume hearing on the case on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, next week.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Asake, Uba Sani, 15 others listed by INEC for Kaduna guber elections

Asake, Uba Sani, 15 others listed by INEC for Kaduna guber elections

'I fly out when ill too,' APC women leader defends Tinubu’s UK trip

'I fly out when ill too,' APC women leader defends Tinubu’s UK trip

Enugu State’s teachers demand full implementation of N30,000 national minimum wage

Enugu State’s teachers demand full implementation of N30,000 national minimum wage

2023: Oshiomhole says Governors contribute to election violence

2023: Oshiomhole says Governors contribute to election violence

18 Governors support Peter Obi – Ohanaeze

18 Governors support Peter Obi – Ohanaeze

2 Governorship candidates missing on INEC list in Kano

2 Governorship candidates missing on INEC list in Kano

A look into the mental health of Nigerian Journalists [Editor's Comment]

A look into the mental health of Nigerian Journalists [Editor's Comment]

World Teachers’ Day: Lagos Teachers speak about their proudest moments

World Teachers’ Day: Lagos Teachers speak about their proudest moments

PDP crisis: Wike is our greatest asset, Iyorchia Ayu admits

PDP crisis: Wike is our greatest asset, Iyorchia Ayu admits

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Bola Tinubu, Omoyele Sowore, and Kashim Shettima.

Sowore confronts Shetimma over Tinubu's absence at peace accord event

inubu rides spinning bike to prove fitness.

I'm healthy - Tinubu rides spinning bike to prove fitness (VIDEO)

The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)

Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, others battle for Nigerians' votes as campaigns begin today

Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) after their meeting on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (PMNews)

After Atiku’s meeting with Wike, aggrieved PDP governors plot to remove Ayu