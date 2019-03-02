The Nigerian Army has reacted to allegations of bias during the presidential election which held on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

According to reports, soldiers were accused of intimidating voters and staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in states like Rivers and Delta.

Speaking on the allegations, the spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Col. Sagir Musa said troops deployed on election assignment acted within the law.

Musa added that foreign and local election observers commended the soldiers for their professionalism.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), he said “Our position stands on the verdict given by local and foreign election monitors that commended the Nigerian Army for being professional, proactive, responsive and unbiased.”

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has alleged that the Nigerian army has finalised plans to disrupt the upcoming governorship and state assembly elections in the state.

According to INEC, the elections will hold on Saturday, March 9, 2019.