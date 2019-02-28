Wike said the 6 Division has mapped out some areas to initiate violence to ensure elections are not conducted.

" They are plotting to cause a crisis so that the Governorship and State Assembly will be canceled. That is what the 6 Division is planning," he said while addressing journalists on Wednesday, February 27 in Port Harcourt.

The governor said despite the military's attempt, there are some areas that other political parties cannot win because there are Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) strongholds.

He said, " Did APC win the Presidential election in Rivers State? It doesn’t matter what they do, they will not win.

"There are areas that are no go areas. You don’t kill people simply because you want to win. Look at how they shed innocent blood because they want to get 25 percent or they want to satisfy the ego of one or two individuals."

Wike reiterated that PDP in the state is prepared for the March 9 elections. He added that no other party has campaigned the way PDP did.

Meanwhile, the army on Tuesday said it arrested 8 fake INEC staff during the presidential election in the state who confessed to be working for the governor.

The army said it has a phone record conversation between the suspects and the governor.