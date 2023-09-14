Appeal court sacks Ndudi Elumelu, affirms LP candidate winner of Rep in Delta
The Appeal Court faulted the tribunal for voiding Okolie’s election and proceeded to dismiss the petition filed by Elumelu.
The appellate court, in two judgments, declared Ngozi Okolie of the Labour Party (LP) as winner of the election. The Appeal Court faulted the tribunal for voiding Okolie’s election and proceeded to dismiss the petition filed by Elumelu before the trial tribunal on which the voided judgment was given.
It agreed with the lawyer to the Labour Party, Mahmud Magaji, SAN, that contrary to the findings of the tribunal, Okolie was duly nominated, sponsored by his party and that he resigned his appointment as a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Delta State Government as required by the constitution.
