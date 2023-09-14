ADVERTISEMENT
Appeal court sacks Ndudi Elumelu, affirms LP candidate winner of Rep in Delta

The Appeal Court faulted the tribunal for voiding Okolie’s election and proceeded to dismiss the petition filed by Elumelu.

Ngozi Okolie, LP candidate for Delta-Reps-elect (Credit: Tribune Online)
The appellate court, in two judgments, declared Ngozi Okolie of the Labour Party (LP) as winner of the election. The Appeal Court faulted the tribunal for voiding Okolie’s election and proceeded to dismiss the petition filed by Elumelu before the trial tribunal on which the voided judgment was given.

It agreed with the lawyer to the Labour Party, Mahmud Magaji, SAN, that contrary to the findings of the tribunal, Okolie was duly nominated, sponsored by his party and that he resigned his appointment as a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Delta State Government as required by the constitution.

