Reaction as court rejects tenure elongation for ex-LG chairmen in Rivers

Segun Adeyemi

The NVRL has called on Nigerians to support judges who make fair rulings and urged the residents of Rivers State to continue backing Governor Siminalayi Fubara in bringing democratic benefits to the state.

Justice Scales and wooden gavelDavid Talukdar / Getty Images
These appeals aimed to extend their terms, but the Court of Appeal deemed them unsubstantiated.

In a statement by its President, Comrade Johnson Babatunde, the NVRL commended the Port Harcourt Division judges for their bravery and integrity in delivering a fair judgment despite alleged attempts to bribe them to subvert justice.

The group believes this ruling reinforces Nigerians’ trust in the judiciary and affirms that the court remains a beacon of hope for the common man.

The appeals, identified as CA/PH/137M/2024 and CA/PH/145M/2024, were filed by Hon. Enyiada Cookey-Gam and six others, contesting lower court decisions on extending their council leadership tenures. The Court of Appeal dismissed these appeals as lacking merit.

Governor Sim Fubara [Facebook]
Governor Sim Fubara [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

Babatunde said, “We commend the justices of the Portharcourt Division for once again delivering a sound judgment, upholding the rule of and giving Nigerians hope in the judiciary.

“We understand the enemies of Rivers State have been inducing judges with money to deliver black market judgments in their favour. We believe that the Justices of the Portharcourt Division must have been tempted with all forms of inducement to pervert justice, but as men of courage and integrity, they have chosen to uphold the rule of law.”

The group also encouraged citizens to prepare for the upcoming local government elections to replace those who attempted to extend their terms unlawfully.

