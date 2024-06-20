ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Governors told to emulate Fubara over local council chairmen saga

Segun Adeyemi

Governor Fubara was described as a champion of democracy, a shining star in the sky of Nigerian politics, and a role model for other leaders to emulate.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Recommended articles

The National Vanguard for Rule of Law (NVRL) lauded Governor Fubara for his display of democratic tenets.

Recall that 23 local government chairmen, vice and councillors recently vacated their offices after the expiration of their tenure.

In a statement signed by Comrade Johnson Babatunde, the NVRL said that by allowing the elected LG officials to complete their tenure, Governor Fubara has demonstrated an uncommon respect for the people’s will, who overwhelmingly elected these officials to serve them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We call on other governors in the country today and in the future to emulate Governor Fubara in upholding democracy and the rule of law and also respecting the third tier of government.

“The immediate past local government chairmen in Rivers State also need to appreciate Governor Fubara for his magnanimity, democratic credentials, and for upholding the rule of law,” he said.

Babatunde said this gesture indicates that the Governor is a true democrat, a defender of the people’s rights, and a leader who prioritises the welfare and interests of his people above personal or political considerations.

The group, therefore, hailed Governor Fubara as a champion of democracy, a shining star in the sky of Nigerian politics, and a role model for other leaders to emulate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unlike his counterpart in Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, who without provocation dismantled the democratically elected local government chairmen and councillors he inherited from his predecessor, despite a court order restraining him from doing so, Governor Fubara allowed and supported the local government chairmen and councillors to complete their tenure, which came to an end on June 17th, 2024.

“Despite the provocation from the local government chairmen because of their allegiance to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, Governor Fubara once again displayed his democratic credentials by not truncating the tenure of the chairmen and their councillors,” the statement said.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governors told to emulate Fubara over local council chairmen saga

Governors told to emulate Fubara over local council chairmen saga

Lagos State trains 60 engineers on bridge, road construction techniques

Lagos State trains 60 engineers on bridge, road construction techniques

FG busts 1,618 civil servants with fake employment letters

FG busts 1,618 civil servants with fake employment letters

Single women are sick of discrimination from Lagos landlords

Single women are sick of discrimination from Lagos landlords

Cross River activates emergency response team amid cholera outbreak threat

Cross River activates emergency response team amid cholera outbreak threat

'This is where you belong' - Mixed reactions as Atiku visits Babangida, Abdusalami in Minna

'This is where you belong' - Mixed reactions as Atiku visits Babangida, Abdusalami in Minna

Gov Obaseki gives Police Chief 7 days to capture UNIBEN graduate's killers

Gov Obaseki gives Police Chief 7 days to capture UNIBEN graduate's killers

Troops capture mastermind behind deadly attack in Taraba, recover weapons

Troops capture mastermind behind deadly attack in Taraba, recover weapons

Abia State awards bursaries to 271 law students

Abia State awards bursaries to 271 law students

Pulse Sports

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rivers 27 PDP lawmakers’ defection to APC,

Rivers Crisis: Court refusal to undo removal of pro-Wike lawmakers sparks reaction

Governor Sim Fubara and Speaker Oko Jumbo

Rivers Assembly receives Fubara's list of caretaker chairmen

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Fresh crisis looms in Rivers as Fubara replaces 23 LGA chair

His Royal Majesty, Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, The Oba of Benin Kingdom. [Facebook]

Edo elders slam Labour Party supporters for insulting Oba of Benin