Governors told to emulate Fubara over local council chairmen saga

The National Vanguard for Rule of Law (NVRL) lauded Governor Fubara for his display of democratic tenets.

Recall that 23 local government chairmen, vice and councillors recently vacated their offices after the expiration of their tenure.

In a statement signed by Comrade Johnson Babatunde, the NVRL said that by allowing the elected LG officials to complete their tenure, Governor Fubara has demonstrated an uncommon respect for the people’s will, who overwhelmingly elected these officials to serve them.

“We call on other governors in the country today and in the future to emulate Governor Fubara in upholding democracy and the rule of law and also respecting the third tier of government.

“The immediate past local government chairmen in Rivers State also need to appreciate Governor Fubara for his magnanimity, democratic credentials, and for upholding the rule of law,” he said.

Group acknowledges Fubara's democratic traits

Babatunde said this gesture indicates that the Governor is a true democrat, a defender of the people’s rights, and a leader who prioritises the welfare and interests of his people above personal or political considerations.

The group, therefore, hailed Governor Fubara as a champion of democracy, a shining star in the sky of Nigerian politics, and a role model for other leaders to emulate.

“Unlike his counterpart in Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, who without provocation dismantled the democratically elected local government chairmen and councillors he inherited from his predecessor, despite a court order restraining him from doing so, Governor Fubara allowed and supported the local government chairmen and councillors to complete their tenure, which came to an end on June 17th, 2024.