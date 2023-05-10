BREAKING: APP withdraws petition against Tinubu

This development was revealed by the party’s counsel, Obed Agu, during proceedings that took place on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

The case was being heard by the Presidential Election Petition Court, with Justice Tsammani presiding over the matter. Following the APP’s withdrawal of its petition, the presiding judge dismissed the case in a brief ruling.

Although the reasons behind the party’s decision to withdraw the case were not made public, it is a significant development in the ongoing legal battle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tinubu, who contested under the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner of the February presidential election with an impressive 8,794,726 votes.