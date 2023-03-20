ADVERTISEMENT
APC’s Reverend Father Alia declared winner of Benue governorship election

Bayo Wahab

The Reverend Father won 17 out of the 23 local government areas in the state.

Reverend Father, Hyacinth Alia
Reverend Father, Hyacinth Alia

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 473,933 votes to defeat Titus Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Reverend Father won 17 out of the 23 local government areas in the state.

Herman Hembe of the Labour Party (LP) came third in the governorship election with 41,881 votes.

