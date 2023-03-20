APC’s Reverend Father Alia declared winner of Benue governorship election
The Reverend Father won 17 out of the 23 local government areas in the state.
The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 473,933 votes to defeat Titus Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Herman Hembe of the Labour Party (LP) came third in the governorship election with 41,881 votes.
