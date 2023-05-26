APC women predict citizens will beg Tinubu for second term

Edu expressed her confidence in Tinubu's readiness to assume office and hit the ground running, emphasising his determination to address the shortcomings of the outgoing administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

"I bet on anything, Nigerians will plead with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, four years down the line, for a second term," Edu affirmed.

Highlighting the ongoing progress in Nigeria, Edu referred to President Buhari's recent speech at the state banquet hall, where he stated his belief that he had fought a good fight and entrusted the nation to someone who would build upon his achievements.

Drawing attention to Tinubu's strategic capabilities, the former Cross River commissioner noted his meticulous planning and dedication to implementing a clearly outlined set of programs within the first 60 days of assuming office.

"If you know Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, he is a deep thinker and doer. One who is very strong in terms of analysing and strategising," Edu remarked confidently. "He fully understands the task ahead of him. He is fully prepared. He wants to hit the ground running."