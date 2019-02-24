Dr Musa Obalola, the INEC Returning Officer for the Feb. 23 House of Representatives poll for Ikorodu Federal Constituency, declared the result on Sunday at INECs collation centre in Ikorodu at 6:22pm on Sunday.

According to him, Mr Babajimi Benson of APC, who represents the constituency in the House of Representatives, is returned as the winner.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, with the result, Benson has won for the second term.

According to Obalola, the APC candidate polled 42,563 votes to beat his closest rival, Mrs Omotolani Popoola of the PDP, who got 19, 825 votes.

He added that AD got 180 votes, ADC, 360 votes and CAP, 11, out of the 66, 875 total votes cast in the federal constituency election.

In the same vein, Dr Prof. Abidemi Akindele, the INEC Collation Officer, who announced the result of the senatorial poll in the federal constituency, declared that APC candidate won with 42,770 votes against PDPs candidate, who got 20,382 votes.

He said that AD got 204 votes and DPP, 147 votes, out of 66,768 votes cast.

Mr Bayo Osinowo is the APC Candidate, while Mrs Abiodun Oyefusi is the PDP Candidate for Lagos East Senatorial District, which Ikorodu Federal Constituency is part of.

The Collation Officer for the presidential poll, Prof. Ilupeju Akanbi, announced that the APC defeated PDP by polling 40, 719 votes against PDPs 21,252 in the president poll.

Akanbi also announced that AAC scored 410 and PCP, 375 votes out of the 63, 658 total votes cast in the election.