APC wins Ekiti Assembly seat in supplementary election

Nurudeen Shotayo

INEC cancelled results obtained in three polling units in Ido-Osi Constituency 1 at the March 18 election because of violence and fixed April 15 for the supplementary election.

The commission’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity in Ekiti, Temitope Akanmu, made the result public in a statement he issued in Ado-Ekiti.

Akanmu stated that Fawekun polled 4,674 votes to beat his closest rival from the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Ishola Fadahunsi, who polled 4,202 votes.

He added that seven political parties fielded candidates in the election.

Abiodun Olorunda of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored 203 votes, while Gbenga Olubobade of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) scored 80 votes.

Ayodele Awoniyi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 422 votes, he stated

Two female contestants, Blessing James of the Labour party (LP), scored 35 votes, while Tosin Obafemi of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) scored 19 votes.

Nurudeen Shotayo

