APC wins Aregbesola's polling unit despite minister's refusal to vote

It was gathered that Aregbesola, who was expected to cast his vote at polling unit 1, Isare Ward 8, Ilesha East, failed to turn up for the exercise.

Meanwhile, despite his absence at the poll, the ruling party was still able to garner enough votes to edge their main challenger and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Oyetola, who is standing for a reelection under the APC, polled 164 votes, while his closest rival, trailed with 134 votes.

It's no longer news that the Minister had fallen out with his successor following an accusation of poor performance.

In a video that went viral on social media, the former governor accused Oyetola of incompetence and favouritism in his appointments, while insisting that he must be voted out.

Aregbesola publicly renounced his support for the incumbent governor and went ahead to support Alhaji Moshood Adeoti in the primary election held back in February of this year.

However, Oyetola floored Adeoti in the primary to emerge the party's candidate and all efforts by party stakeholders to reconcile both camps have failed to yield any positive outcome.

The minister has maintained a low political profile ever since, while some of his supporters have declared support for candidates of other parties.