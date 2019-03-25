Although the House of Assembly poll was held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, the electoral umpire had rescheduled the election in Lokoja I, Omala and Igalamela/Odolu constituencies where polls were initially declared inconclusive to affirm its winning streak.

After the conduct of the election and collation of results in the affected units on Saturday, March 23, 2019, the APC has officially won in all the State constituencies, leaving no room for any opposition party in the state Assembly.

In Kogi East, the APC, aside winning the senatorial and three House of Representatives seats, also won the eleven State constituencies including Ankpa I & II, Bassa, Dekina I & II (Biraidu), Ibaji, Idah, Iagalamela-Odolu, Ofu, Omala and Olamaboro.

Also In Kogi Central Senatorial District, the party also won the Senate as well as all its House of Representatives seats.

Similarly, the party clinched Assembly seats in Okene I & II, Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okehi and Ogori-Magongo constituencies.

In Kogi West, the party also won in all Its state constituencies including Kabba-Bunu, Ijumu, Yagba-East, Yagba-West, Mopamuro, Lokoja II and Kogi (Kotonkarfe) and also Lokoja I constituency.

Speaking on the party's successful outing in the recently held polls, Chief Of Staff to the Governor who also doubled as the Director-General, APC Campaign Council in the state, Edward Onoja, owed the success of the party to its internal democratic practices.

"All the candidates on the platform of the APC in Kogi state were not imposed or gave bribes for endorsement. They went through the primaries and came out as party flag bearers," he said.

"Those who did not make it at the primaries were quickly engaged in sincere dialogue with the party leadership and they shelved their ambitions, joined the winners of the primaries and worked collectively for the success of the party. This is the Principle of every body is important within the party.

"In Kogi State, governance and politicking had an unbroken chain of network from the very top to the unit level where the actions of winning or losing elections takes place. We put in place effective networking in a very transparent and open manner.

"There are physical infrastructure at every locality in the state which are functions of the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello. Yes, we are not where we want to be but the people believe the government is taking steps in the right direction to improve their well being through provision of critical infrastructure and they (people) are not ready to return to the old day of ineffective leadership," he added.

The state party chairman, Abdullahi Bello, said the party's victory at the polls was a clear indication that it party had become more united, entrenched and better positioned for any electoral contest in the state.

On his part, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mohammed Onogwu, described the feat as a reward for hard work.

"The victory that APC recorded in the 2019 polls is without doubt a reward for hard work, sincerity, transparency and accountability," Onogwu said.

“Governor Bello and his lieutenants all have their eyes on the ball and are poised to raise the bar of leadership and governance. There is hardly any part of Kogi that the government has not covered in terms of provision of critical infrastructure such as roads, schools, hospitals, water, electricity and other social interventions.

"So, the massive support and cooperation we are getting from our people is an eloquent testimony of the fact that they are pleased and happy with the feats we have recorded across the critical sectors of the economy," he added.

Meanwhile, governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) all won the governorship election in their respective states after Saturday's supplementary polls.