APC wins 19, PDP, LP share 6 assembly seats in Cross River

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) would dominate the next Cross River House of Assembly having won 19 out of the available 25 seats in the just concluded election.

apc pdp lp (DailyPost)

The APC won all nine seats in Southern senatorial district, seven out of the available eight seats in Central district and three in Cross River North.

The PDP got four seats in Cross River North and one in the Central district, while the LP had only one seat in the Northern senatorial district.

According to the results, APC was victorious in Abi, Akamkpa I and II, Akpabuyo, Bakassi, Biase, Boki I and II, Calabar Municipality and Calabar South I and II state constituencies.

Other areas won by APC were Etung, Ikom II, Obubra I and II, Obudu, Odukpani and Yakurr I and II constituencies.

The PDP won seats in Ikom I, Ogoja, Yala II, Obanliku and Bekwarra while the LP secured victory in Yala I state constituency.

It would be recalled that the APC won the governorship election in Cross River.

Sen. Bassey Otu of the APC secured 258,619 votes to defeat Sen. Sandy Onor of the PDP who got 179,636 votes.

