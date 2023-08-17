APC has what it takes to rule Nigeria for 60 years - Former Kaduna Speaker

Zailani made the declaration when he led a delegation of former House of Representatives members on a solidarity visit to Ganduje at the APC national headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

The former Speaker's statement is reminiscent of similar controversial remarks by a former National Chairman of the then-ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Vincent Ogbulafor.

Barely 15 years ago, the now-late Chief Ogbulafor had boasted that his party was positioned to rule Nigeria for at least 60 years because of its progressive policies and programmes.

But, contrary to his prediction, the PDP government of President Goodluck Jonathan was booted out of power during the 2015 presidential election, seven years after Ogbulafor's statement.

However, Zailani strongly believed that Ganduje possessed the leadership qualities to help the APC avert the same faith that befell the former ruling party and keep it in power beyond 60 years.

“We have no doubt in our mind that you (Ganduje) will lead this party to continuously forming government in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for more than 60 years. We know you can do it and we have absolute confidence that you can do it. As you can see, we are representing the country because all the six geopolitical zones are adequately represented here.

“We may not be in the House of Representatives now. But we want to tell you that all of us have the energy, the vision and the interest of the party at heart, so we are offering ourselves for any party assignments.

“With this, we know from one of us, you may have a special place for either the legislators or former members of our forum because we saw what you have done with one of our members who was your immediate past commissioner for finance. We want you to do more by possibly picking one of our ladies to work within the APC. We will continue to pray for you to show our solidarity and our support,” the former Speaker said.

On his part, Ganduje appreciated the gesture of the former lawmakers and charged them with the need to consistently execute every constituency project promised to their people, stressing that they are the dividends of democracy that people at the grassroots often identify with.

“It is your responsibility to consolidate the National Assembly, whether you are inside or outside. The psychological thing that binds you together should continue. That is why we are so happy with the legislative projects in their constituencies, even though some may ask why constituency projects. But an ordinary voter, even though your main function is to make laws and oversight functions, will like to see something on the ground.