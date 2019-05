Ajimobi said this on Monday while presenting food items to Muslim women in the state for the Ramadan which began on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had a sweeping victory over the ruling APC in the 2019 general elections.

Ajimobi, however, said that the APC would become vibrant again inspite of the victory of the PDP.

She said that the achievements of her husband during his eight-year tenure were unparralled in any state.

The governor’s wife also enjoined Muslims to use the period of the Ramadan to show love and empathy for the less privileged in the society.

“It’s a time of reflection for everyone of us as we are looking unto God for favour.

“It’s a time when we abstain and reflect on what we think we are doing that’s not good and have a change of attitude.

“I implore the women of the state to have a spirit of love for one another, forgiveness and giving, and with this God will continue to answer our prayers,” she said.