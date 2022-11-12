APC threatens legal action over alleged discriminatory statement by PDP chieftain.

Isa said his attention was drawn to a statement allegedly credited to Damagum on Nov. 8, at the party’s presidential campaign in Maiduguri, Borno.

“Damagum expressly stated in Hausa language, to the effect that if one is given a choice to elect between disabled persons and none disabled persons, who will the people choose?

“Indeed we are all offended by the statement, we all view it as an insult, disrespect and discriminatory against PLWDs,” he said.

According to him, this contradicts Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Prohibition Act, 2018 and Section 52 of the Electoral Act and United Convention for the right of Persons with Disabilities.

Isa, therefore, issued a seven days ultimatum to the PDP deputy national chairman, North to withdraw his utterances and apologize.

“Therefore, you are given seven days from this date to retract your statement and tender apologies to all PLWDs."

Responding in a statement, Damagum said his statement was not targeted at the PLWDs.

“I want to state categorically here that my statement was just a simple Hausa expression that represents ‘strong and healthy with capacity.’

“Alluding to our Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, my statement was not targeted at millions of people living with disabilities in Nigeria or anywhere on this planet.