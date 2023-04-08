The sports category has moved to a new website.
APC suspends Gombe Senator for alleged anti-party activities

News Agency Of Nigeria

The party spokesman said the Senator was suspended by the Ward Executives of Bambam in Balanga Local Government Area of the state.

Sen. Amos Bulus.
Sen. Amos Bulus.

This is contained in a statement signed on Saturday in Gombe by Moses Kyari, the state APC Publicity Secretary.

Kyari said that the party had also suspended Rep. Yunusa Abubakar, who represents Yamaltu-Deba Federal Constituency at the National Assembly for alleged anti-party activities.

He said that the lawmakers were suspended by their ward executives after they were found to have been engaged in anti-party activities during the 2023 general election in the state.

Kyari said that the Senator was suspended by the Ward Executives of Bambam in Balanga Local Government Area of the state.

“He (Bulus) was suspended for anti-party activities at the just concluded general elections.

“This came about as result of a petition written from his ward which caused a five-man committee from the ward to investigate and get to the root of the matter, about two weeks ago,” he said.

Kyari said that a committee was set up to investigate the matter adding that the committee invited the Senator but he could not defend himself from the allegations hence the committee recommended his suspension from the party.

He said Abubakar’s suspension was based on the recommendations of a disciplinary committee which found him guilty of anti-party activities.

Kyari said the suspension of the lawmakers had been ratified by the state APC Executive Council.

News Agency Of Nigeria

