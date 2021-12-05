RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC splinter group in Lagos says no going back after defection

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group had alleged impunity, imposition and marginalisation of candidates in the APC for its action.

Lagos4Lagos Movement.
Lagos4Lagos Movement.

The Lagos4Lagos Movement, a splinter group within the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State says the die is cast for it to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, met with the leaders of the aggrieved APC members on Saturday and wooed them into the PDP.

The declaration of the group’s defection is scheduled for Dec. 18.

Saraki, Chairman of PDP’s National Reconciliation Committee, met with hundreds of members of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, and the group’s leader, Olajide Adediran, at an event organised for the defection.

The Adediran faction of the APC held parallel local government congresses at different locations in the state in September.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group had alleged impunity, imposition and marginalisation of candidates in the APC for its action.

The National Caretaker Committee of the APC led by Yobe’s Gov. Mai Mala Buni, however, dismissed the claims and did not accord the group any recognition.

Speaking on the possibility of having a rethink, spokesman of the group, Mr Kazeem Bakare told NAN on Sunday in Lagos that the movement took the decision having exhausted all avenues for reconciliation.

The die is cast actually because the argument has been that we can’t make any change elsewhere.

“We have exhausted all processes of reconciliation within the APC. Even at that, we are law-abiding.

“We have what it takes to win elections and that is why we are taking our leave.

“We believe in a few weeks, unfolding events will tell Lagos residents that we are ready to take over the state for the good of Lagos State,’’ Bakare said.

